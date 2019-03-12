Godwin sees a major boost in potential usage and fantasy upside with the trade of DeSean Jackson to the Eagles and the departure of Adam Humphries to the Titans.

Jackson (74) and Humphries (103) take a combined 179 targets out of town with Monday's developments, which figure to be a boon to Godwin's fantasy value and production during the coming campaign. The Penn State product often played a starter's allotment of snaps even when the receiving corps was at full health last season, and he saw a robust 95 targets in his own right during 2018. Godwin has both the size (6-foot-1, 209 pounds) and downfield chops (10 catches of over 20 yards in '18, 14.7 career YPC) to help make up for the loss of the unique skill sets of his pair of departing teammates, and he's gained valuable experience in the nuances of the position by playing in all 32 games over his first two NFL seasons. Moreover, the offensive system being installed by new head coach Bruce Arians is nothing if not passing game-friendly, yet another factor in Godwin's favor. While the Buccaneers could well invest some capital at the receiver position in next month's draft, Godwin's talent and upside presumably give him a clear edge over any potential rookie addition.