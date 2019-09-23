Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Makes minimal impact versus Giants

Godwin caught three of four targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 32-31 loss to the Giants.

Godwin took a back seat to Mike Evans, who exploded for 190 yards and three touchdowns in this one. He still tied for second on the team in targets, but he did little of note outside of a 20-yard gain, which accounted for half his output. Godwin totaled 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 catches across the first two games, but this was a reminder that he's still the second option in the passing attack behind Evans. Still, both wideouts should have room to produce next Sunday on the road against the Rams.