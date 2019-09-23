Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Makes minimal impact versus Giants
Godwin caught three of four targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 32-31 loss to the Giants.
Godwin took a back seat to Mike Evans, who exploded for 190 yards and three touchdowns in this one. He still tied for second on the team in targets, but he did little of note outside of a 20-yard gain, which accounted for half his output. Godwin totaled 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 catches across the first two games, but this was a reminder that he's still the second option in the passing attack behind Evans. Still, both wideouts should have room to produce next Sunday on the road against the Rams.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Eclipses century mark in win•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Gets into end zone during loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Flashes on opening drive•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Headed for heavy snap counts•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Expectations high heading into '19•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley: MRI to come
How to react to Saquon Barkley's ankle injury? We'll know more after an MRI on Monday.
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...