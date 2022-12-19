Godwin corralled all eight of his targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Bengals.

Godwin was able to convert all of his targets into receptions for the third time this year, boosting his season catch rate to a solid 70 percent in the process. It was just the 26-year-old's third touchdown of 2022, as the Bucs have struggled as a unit in the red zone. Godwin will look to build off of this strong performance with a plus matchup looming against the Cardinals on Sunday.