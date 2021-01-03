Godwin brought in five of seven targets for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

With fellow wideout Mike Evans going down for good in the first quarter with a knee injury, Godwin and Antonio Brown (14 targets) were the beneficiaries of some extra attention from Tom Brady. Godwin ultimately recorded six fewer catches than his speedy teammate, but he compiled just five fewer yards thanks in large part to a game-high 47-yard reception. The 26.6 yards per grab Godwin put up was easily a season high, and he's now tallied four touchdowns in the last three games. Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports Evans will soon undergo an MRI, so whether Godwin may have to operate as the de facto No. 1 receiver in a first-round playoff game against either the Giants or Washington next weekend should become clearer in relatively short order.