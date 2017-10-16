Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Makes one catch Sunday
Godwin brought in his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.
Godwin continues to struggle to make much of an impact in an air attack that heavily focuses on Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Cameron Brate, with Adam Humphries also seeing a fair share of targets. The rookie was in on 14 snaps Sunday, a particpation level that will likely remain more or less the norm as long as the top three wideouts in front of him are healthy.
