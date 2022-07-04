Reports on Godwin's rehab from an ACL tear have been encouraging, but the Bucs haven't commented on when they expect him back, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Godwin missed spring practices while rehabbing the major knee injury he suffered Dec. 19. Auman suggests the star wideout has a chance to open the regular season on the 53-man roster, though there's also some danger he'll land on the PUP list and miss the first six games. With Godwin uncertain for Week 1 and Rob Gronkowski retired, QB Tom Brady may have to lean on Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Cameron Brate and the Tampa running backs early in the season.