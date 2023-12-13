Godwin was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.

Godwin's last appearance on the Buccaneers' injury report due to a legitimate health concern came back in Week 13 when he was nursing a neck issue, but he's dealing with a new injury coming out of this past Sunday's 29-25 win over the Buccaneers. The wideout didn't appear to be inhibited against Atlanta while he played more than 80 percent of the offensive snaps and drew 11 targets, so it's possible that he was held out of Wednesday's practice for maintenance-related reasons. Godwin's activity during practices Thursday and Friday will be more telling with regard to his availability for Sunday's game in Green Bay.