General manager Jason Licht suggested Godwin could spend time in the slot this upcoming season, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. "I'm not saying [Godwin]'s Larry Fitzgerald by any means yet," Licht said Monday. "But play the role like Larry did in Arizona. That made (Humphries) a little easier to swallow."

Tampa Bay lost DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries early in the offseason, with Breshad Perriman the only replacement brought in thus far. Coach Bruce Arians saw his offense in Arizona thrive with a bigger wide receiver (Fitzgerald) playing the slot, so he may try to replicate that effect with Godwin and/or Mike Evans shifting inside when the Bucs use formations with three or more WRs. Regardless of the exact alignment, there's little question Arians' vertical passing attack will heavily rely on Evans, Godwin and tight end O.J. Howard now that the log jam of pass catchers has been broken up.