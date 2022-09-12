Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Godwin's hamstring injury isn't as severe as they feared, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Godwin secured all three of his targets for 35 yards before being ruled out at halftime of Sunday night's win. Initial reports suggested that Godwin would miss at least a few weeks, but Bowles remains optimistic that the star wideout could return sooner than later, saying Godwin's absence is just a matter of how he responds to treatment. Regardless, Godwin also just recently cleared his rehab from a torn ACL, so Tampa Bay is going to be extremely cautious moving forward. If Godwin is forced to time, Russell Gage and Julio Jones would be prime candidates for increased roles behind Mike Evans.