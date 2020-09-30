Godwin (hamstring) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Chargers, and he could also be in danger of sitting out the Buccaneers' Week 5 game in Chicago, Jenna Laine and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com report.

After sitting out the Bucs' Week 2 win over Carolina with a concussion, Godwin returned to action last weekend in Denver, but he was forced out of the contest in the third quarter with the right hamstring injury. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Godwin underwent an MRI earlier this week that revealed a minor strain, and given that the wideout also missed time late last season with a hamstring issue, the Buccaneers may be incentivized to take things slowly with him. On a more positive note, the Buccaneers don't believe Godwin's injury is a long-term concern, as the team is hopeful he'll be ready to play again no later than the Week 6 game versus Green Bay.