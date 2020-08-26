Godwin has missed three practices recently, including back-to-back sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
When asked about the absences, coach Bruce Arians said, "That's for me to know and nobody else to find out." Not exactly a helpful comment, but we can at least guess that Arians wouldn't be joking around if Godwin were dealing with a serious issue. The star wide receiver reportedly has looked good when he's been able to practice, quickly developing chemistry with QB Tom Brady.
