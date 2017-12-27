Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Misses practice with ankle injury
Godwin missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.
Godwin may have picked up the injury in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers, during which he submitted a career-best performance. While starting for an injured DeSean Jackson (ankle), Godwin proved to be an effective downfield threat, catching three of six targets for 98 yards. Even if Godwin is able to shake off the ankle issue and suit up Week 17 against the Saints, his role could be downsized with Jackson trending toward a return after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday.
