Godwin (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Godwin landed in the league's five-step concussion protocol due to a hard hit sustained during Sunday's loss to the Saints, and he hasn't yet progressed to the point where he's able to practice in any capacity. The 24-year-old reportedly didn't notice his symptoms until Wednesday morning, per Field Yates of ESPN, so he stands to be held out of practice for at least another day or two. With fellow starter Mike Evans (hamstring) listed as limited Wednesday, Scotty Miller and Justin Watson will begin the week as Tampa Bay's top healthy receivers.
