Godwin (finger) didn't take part in practice Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Godwin underwent a minor follow-up procedure earlier Tuesday to remove pins from his fractured left index finger, so his absence from the Bucs' practice session doesn't come as a major surprise. The Buccaneers are set to release their first Week 14 injury report later Wednesday, which will reveal whether Godwin was able to get back on the practice field in some capacity a day after the follow-up procedure. The Buccaneers haven't yet indicated that Godwin is in danger of sitting out Sunday's game against the Vikings.
