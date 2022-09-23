Godwin (hamstring) is not participating in Friday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Jackson appears to be trending toward a second straight absence, though Tampa Bay's final injury report of the week will be released later Friday and provide the wideout with an official game designation. With Mike Evans (one-game suspension) unavailable Sunday versus the Packers and Julio Jones (knee) working on the side Friday, Tampa Bay's receiving corps could be severely depleted Week 3. Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) were also limited Thursday.
