Godwin (concussion) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Buccaneers first placed Godwin in the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, so his lack of activity a day later doesn't come as a major surprise. He'll still have two full days to clear the five-step protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, and ideally, Godwin would put in a limited or full workout in the Bucs' final practice session of the week Friday to provide a sign that he's progressing. Fellow starting wideout Mike Evans (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, so the Tampa Bay passing attack could be operating at less-than-full strength Week 2.
