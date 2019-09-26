Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Missing from practice again

Godwin (hip) wasn't spotted on the field at the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Godwin appears set to miss his second straight practice in a row to begin Week 4 prep, clouding his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams. The receiver's status for the weekend likely won't be formally established until after Friday's practice, but if Godwin ends up sitting out Sunday, Mike Evans -- who busted out for eight catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 3 loss to the Giants -- would represent the obvious top target in the Bucs' passing game.