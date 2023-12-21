Godwin (knee) wasn't spotted on the field Thursday and appears set to be listed as a non-participant for the Buccaneers' second Week 16 practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Godwin was listed as questionable heading into the Buccaneers' Week 15 game against the Packers with the same injury, but he proceeded to suit up for that contest and turned in his best performance of the season in Tampa Bay's 34-20 win, finishing with a 10-155-0 receiving line on 12 targets. The wideout opened Week 16 prep Wednesday as a limited practice participant, but it's unclear if his absence Thursday is maintenance-related or the result of a setback with the knee injury. More clarity on Godwin's status heading into Sunday's game against the Jaguars should come following the Buccaneers' final practice of the week Friday.