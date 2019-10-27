Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Modest output in loss
Godwin hauled in four of eight targets for 43 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.
Godwin took a back seat to position mate Mike Evans on the afternoon, with the latter generating an eye-popping 11-198-2 line. Godwin did check in second to Evans in receptions, receiving yards and targets, but his three-game streak of 100-yard efforts was snapped. Despite the downturn Sunday, Godwin's fantasy stock naturally remains sky high heading into a favorable Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks secondary.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Another stellar stat line•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Back to full participation•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited to begin week•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Finds end zone twice in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Good to go•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Bumps up to limited•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...