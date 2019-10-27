Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Modest output in loss

Godwin hauled in four of eight targets for 43 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Godwin took a back seat to position mate Mike Evans on the afternoon, with the latter generating an eye-popping 11-198-2 line. Godwin did check in second to Evans in receptions, receiving yards and targets, but his three-game streak of 100-yard efforts was snapped. Despite the downturn Sunday, Godwin's fantasy stock naturally remains sky high heading into a favorable Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks secondary.