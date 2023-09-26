Godwin brought in three of five targets for 32 yards and caught a two-point conversion pass in the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Godwin finished tied for second in receptions and was the runner-up in receiving yards on the night for the Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield predictably endured a difficult night overall against a talented Eagles defense, so Godwin's modest numbers should mostly be viewed in that context. However, it's also important to note Godwin's three-game body of work with Mayfield has been underwhelming as a whole, as he has just 13 receptions for 141 yards and no touchdowns across 19 targets heading into a tough Week 4 road matchup against the Saints.