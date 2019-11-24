Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster performance in Week 12 win

Godwin brought in seven of eight targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Godwin got his day started in earnest with a beautiful 71-yard touchdown grab in extremely tight coverage midway through the first quarter, giving the Buccaneers their first points of the contest. He'd eventually also make another impressive catch in much closer quarters, bringing in a one-yard scoring throw in the second quarter on a play where the ball appeared to carom into his hands off the defender's body. Godwin eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season with his stellar afternoon, one that featured a season high in receiving yardage and his first 100-yard game since Week 6. The stellar third-year pro will look to follow up his memorable performance in a Week 13 interconference matchup against the in-state rival Jaguars.