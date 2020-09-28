Godwin (hamstring) is scheduled to receive an MRI on Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin was quickly ruled out of Sunday's win over the Broncos upon suffering his hamstring injury, and he'll now receive an MRI to officially diagnose the severity of the issue. In the event that Godwin is forced to miss any time and rehab on the sideline, Scotty Miller would likely take over in the slot as the No. 2 wideout behind Mike Evans. Justin Watson (shoulder) would be a candidate to start in three-receiver sets.