Godwin and the Buccaneers were unable to reach agreement on a long-term contract before Thursday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Panthers OT Taylor Moton was the only franchise-tagged player to sign a long-term contract in the days/hours leading up to the deadline. The Bucs reportedly intend to continue negotiations with Godwin next offseason, but he'll first play out 2021 under a franchise tender for $15.98 million. While the Bucs have a deep group of pass catchers, Godwin and Mike Evans both figure to see at least seven or eight targets per game from QB Tom Brady.