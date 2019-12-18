Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: No practice reps Wednesday
Godwin (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday.
The results of Tuesday's MRI on Godwin's hamstring are unknown, but the wide receiver hasn't stepped on the practice field yet this week. The Buccaneers are three days out from their Week 16 matchup with the Texans, so Godwin seems to be in danger of donning street clothes this weekend. With Mike Evans and Scott Miller landing on injured reserve Tuesday due to their own hamstring injuries, Tampa Bay may have to rely on Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson as its top options at wide receiver. Meanwhile, the tight end duo of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate figure to have elevated roles in the passing attack.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Getting MRI on Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Hamstring injury similar to Evans'•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Won't return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Bump in volume likely on tap•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Jacobs out, Cook, Godwin in doubt
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The changing of the guards at quarterback continues in Week 16, as some of our long-time stalwarts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...