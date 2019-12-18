Play

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: No practice reps Wednesday

Godwin (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday.

The results of Tuesday's MRI on Godwin's hamstring are unknown, but the wide receiver hasn't stepped on the practice field yet this week. The Buccaneers are three days out from their Week 16 matchup with the Texans, so Godwin seems to be in danger of donning street clothes this weekend. With Mike Evans and Scott Miller landing on injured reserve Tuesday due to their own hamstring injuries, Tampa Bay may have to rely on Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson as its top options at wide receiver. Meanwhile, the tight end duo of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate figure to have elevated roles in the passing attack.

