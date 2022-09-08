Godwin (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
After being considered a full participant at Wednesday's session, Godwin seemed to be setting himself up to make a far quicker than expected return from the torn ACL and sprained MCL that he suffered in his right knee Week 15 of last season. Now, the wide receiver himself expects a decision on his availability for a Week 1 road matchup with the Cowboys to be a game-time decision. If the preceding comes to pass, Godwin's status may not be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
