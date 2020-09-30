Godwin (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday.
Godwin's lack of reps Wednesday doesn't come as a shock after Jenna Laine and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported earlier that the wideout is expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Chargers, and perhaps the Bucs' Week 5 game in Chicago as well. Those games are within five days of each other, so the Buccaneers seem to be focused on getting Godwin healthy for a Week 6 showdown with the Packers. Meanwhile, Scotty Miller (hip) also didn't practice Wednesday, so Tampa Bay is left with Mike Evans, Justin Watson (shoulder), Jaydon Mickens and Tyler Johnson as its healthiest options at wide receiver.