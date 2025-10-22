Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Godwin (lower leg) will not be available Sunday on the road against New Orleans, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Bowles said Godwin, who will not practice Wednesday, remains "week-to-week" and that the team has no concerns about his fibula injury potentially being season-ending, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site. The same can't be said for Mike Evans, however, who Bowles said will be "touch and go" to return by the end of the regular season due to a broken collarbone suffered during Monday's loss to the Lions, per Smith. Tampa Bay will go on bye Week 9, meaning Godwin's next chance to take the field will arrive Sunday, Nov. 9 versus the Patriots in Week 10. Until Godwin retakes the field, Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller and Kameron Johnson will handle expanded roles at wide receiver behind rookie Emeka Egbuka.