Godwin (neck) isn't practicing Friday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
It's a poor sign for his Week 13 availability after he was a mid-week addition to the injury report, listed as limited in Thursday's practice. If Godwin can't play Sunday against the Panthers, his absence presumably would lead to more playing time for No. 4 WR Deven Thompkins, and possibly more targets for starters Mike Evans and Trey Palmer.
