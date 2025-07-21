Godwin (ankle) will not participate in team drills at the start of training camp, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Godwin is finishing up his rehab from the ankle dislocation that ended his 2024 campaign in Week 7. He averaged a career-high 7.1 catches per game before the injury, which led to a three-year, $66 million contract this offseason -- with two-thirds guaranteed at signing -- even though he's 29 years old and coming back from a major injury. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said in June that he was hopeful Godwin would be ready for Week 1, but neither player nor team have elaborated on whether that's the expectation or merely a possibility. Tampa Bay has solid WR depth in the meantime, with first-round pick Emeka Egbuka joining Godwin, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan.