Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Godwin (concussion) is "still doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It remains to be seen if Godwin will get the corresponding designation on the final injury report, or if he'll instead be listed as 'questionable' or 'out'. He was present at the team facility Friday morning, undergoing testing to evaluate his concussion symptoms.