Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Godwin (fibula) is "not in play" to return to the field versus the Lions in Week 7 on Monday, Oct. 20, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godwin didn't practice at all en route to being ruled out for Sunday's win over the 49ers, and he's slated to now miss a second consecutive game. Bowles also said running back Bucky Irving (shoulder) won't be a candidate to return for Monday Night Football versus Detroit. Tampa Bay could get Mike Evans (hamstring) back at practice, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but with rookie phenom Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) looking uncertain for Week 7, Godwin's absence will be a notable blow for the Buccaneers' passing game.