Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Not participating to begin week
Godwin (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' estimated practice report.
Tampa Bay didn't stage a practice Wednesday due to the holiday, but it doesn't sound like Godwin would have been able to get on the field if the team had scheduled a workout. While Godwin will have two more opportunities to work through the injury and practice in some fashion, his early chances of playing in the season finale Sunday against the Falcons don't appear promising.
