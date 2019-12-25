Play

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Not participating to begin week

Godwin (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' estimated practice report.

Tampa Bay didn't stage a practice Wednesday due to the holiday, but it doesn't sound like Godwin would have been able to get on the field if the team had scheduled a workout. While Godwin will have two more opportunities to work through the injury and practice in some fashion, his early chances of playing in the season finale Sunday against the Falcons don't appear promising.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends