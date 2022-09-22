Godwin (hamstring) remained sidelined during Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to fellow wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), which sets the stage for Friday's practice and subsequent injury report to add a degree of clarity with regard to Tampa Bay's available Week 3 WR options. It's already known that Mike Evans (one-game suspension) won't play Sunday against the Packers, while Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) and Scotty Miller (calf) were limited at practice Wednesday.
