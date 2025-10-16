Godwin (fibula) isn't practicing Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though the Buccaneers have yet to officially rule Godwin out for this coming Monday's game against the Lions, head coach Todd Bowles acknowledged earlier in the week that the veteran wideout is likely on track to miss a second straight contest due to a fibula injury. Godwin's absence from the team's first Week 7 practice supports that notion, and he could be one of three key playmakers that the Buccaneers will be without in a matchup with Detroit. In addition to Godwin, receiver Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) were spectators for Thursday's practice, though wideout Mike Evans (hamstring) returned to the field for the first time since Week 3.