Godwin (hamstring) was unable to practice Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Godwin is expected to miss his third game of the season Thursday at Chicago, which would mark his second DNP in a row due to his current concern, a strained right hamstring. With Godwin out of the lineup this past Sunday against the Chargers, Scotty Miller (hip/groin) stepped in and had five catches (on seven targets) for 83 yards and one touchdown. That said, all of Godwin, Miller, Mike Evans (ankle) and Justin Watson (chest) have yet to practice this week, placing a cloud over the entire receiving corps.
