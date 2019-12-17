Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Not practicing Tuesday
Godwin (hamstring) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Godwin was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, so the Buccaneers will await his test results before determining his availability for practice. Even if the MRI clears Godwin of any significant damage to his hamstring, the Buccaneers don't seem to be counting on the wideout making it back on a short week, as Tampa Bay hosts the Texans on Saturday. With Mike Evans and Scott Miller also sidelined to begin the week with hamstring injuries of their own, the Buccaneers are down to Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson, Ishmael Hyman and Cyril Grayson as healthy receivers on the roster.
