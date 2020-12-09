Godwin (finger) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The wideout's absence Wednesday isn't really a surprise after he underwent a minor follow-up procedure Tuesday to remove pins from his fractured left index finger. Godwin still has a couple more chances to rejoin his teammates at practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Vikings.
