Coach Todd Bowles doesn't expect Godwin (hamstring) to play in Sunday's game against the Saints but also hasn't ruled out the possibility, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Godwin missed practice Wednesday and Thursday following his early exit from the season opener. Another absence Friday would all but cement his Week 2 fate, but the Bucs aren't ready to call it yet.
