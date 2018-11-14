Godwin (undisclosed) wasn't present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Since he was selected in the third round of the 2017 draft, Godwin has been active for all 25 possible games in his career. The reason for his absence Wednesday is unknown, but an injury has yet to impact his gameday availability through one and a half seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories