Godwin (hamstring) was not spotted at the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Godwin appears set to miss his third straight practice of the week, which isn't too surprising considering that the star wideout is in danger of sitting out up to two games. When the Buccaneers release Friday's official practice report this afternoon, an official designation for Godwin's Week 4 availability will be provided.