Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Notches game-winning touchdown
Godwin (ankle) brought in seven of 12 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.
The rookie set new career highs in receptions and receiving yardage, and his 39-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining snapped a 24-24 tie. The score ultimately proved to be the game winner, putting an exclamation point on a rookie season for Godwin that consistently trended upward in its latter portion. The 21-year-old saw scant opportunity during the early part of the campaign, but he was able to rack up 26 receptions for 442 yards (17.0 YPC) and Sunday's touchdown over his last eight games, a stretch that began with his first career start in Week 10. Having compiled 209 receiving yards over the final pair of contests of 2017, Godwin will head into the offseason with designs of a move up the depth chart.
