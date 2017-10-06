Godwin brought in one of two targets for eight yards in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.

The rookie made a tough catch on his one reception, bouncing off a defender to gain a couple of extra yards. Godwin's involvement still has a high degree of week-to-week variance, given the plethora of pass-catching options the Bucs have at their disposal. He'll look to put together a more productive performance in Week 6 against the Cardinals.