Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Notches reception in loss
Godwin brought in one of two targets for eight yards in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.
The rookie made a tough catch on his one reception, bouncing off a defender to gain a couple of extra yards. Godwin's involvement still has a high degree of week-to-week variance, given the plethora of pass-catching options the Bucs have at their disposal. He'll look to put together a more productive performance in Week 6 against the Cardinals.
