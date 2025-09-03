default-cbs-image
Godwin (ankle) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Godwin's lack of activity to kick off the campaign isn't a surprise, as he remains in recovery mode from the season-ending dislocated left ankle that he sustained Week 7 of last year. Having said that, Tampa Bay activated him from the active/PUP list last Tuesday, thereby giving him a chance to return to action at some point during the first four weeks. For as long as Godwin is sidelined, rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka will be working in tandem with long-time Buc Mike Evans in the starting offense.

