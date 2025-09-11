Coach Todd Bowles said Godwin (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bowles also told Brianna Dix of the team's official site that the Buccaneers "will see how [Godwin and T Tristan Wirfs] come along during the week. They have a lot of tests to pass." Godwin got back on the practice field Thursday for the first time since dislocating his left ankle Week 7 of last season, and while he avoided the reserve/PUP list to begin the current campaign, the expectation for Godwin in particular was to give him a chance to return to game action by the end of September. Still, Tampa Bay seemingly is keeping the door open for Godwin to suit up Monday at Houston, assuming he clears the aforementioned hurdles.