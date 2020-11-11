Godwin (finger) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Godwin managed to suit up for Sunday night's loss to the Saints, and there have been no indications about a setback in his recovery from finger surgery, so he should be set to once again handle a full workload Week 10. He'll line up in a pass catching corps also headlined by Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, as the entire Buccaneers team looks to get back on track in Carolina.
