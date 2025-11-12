Godwin (fibula) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Godwin wasn't spotted at the media-access portion of Wednesday's session, but his activity level implies he was able to get in some on-field reps for the first time since coming out of a Week 5 win against the Seahawks with a fibula injury. Coach Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Monday that he didn't expect Godwin to be available Sunday at Buffalo, so the veteran wide receiver may be merely increasing his activity level with the aim to return Week 12 or beyond.