Godwin (finger) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Godwin was previously reported to have participated fully in his return to practice Wednesday, but he's listed as limited on Tampa Bay's official injury report. It's encouraging to see Godwin handling even limited reps, though coach Bruce Arians' comment that he "won't know until Friday if [Godwin] can catch a ball," per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, appears to hint that his status for Week 9 is still undetermined. Of course, the Buccaneers' addition of Antonio Brown could result in Godwin seeing increased competition for targets even if he's able to suit up against the Saints on Sunday night.
