Godwin (concussion) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

However, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Godwin could be upgraded to 'questionable' if doctors give him favorable feedback after he goes through more testing Saturday. This is especially noteworthy after the Bucs upgraded Mike Evans (hamstring) from doubtful to questionable last weekend, then used him on 93 percent of offensive snaps in a loss to the Saints. Evans has been removed from the Week 2 injury report, so he could be looking at a huge target haul if Godwin doesn't end up playing. Scotty Miller and Justin Watson would round out three-wide formations in that scenario, but it's also possible the Bucs would use more multi-TE looks with Godwin out of the lineup. Fortunately, the Bucs and Panthers are scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, giving Godwin's fantasy managers a full array of alternatives if he's declared inactives.