The Buccaneers placed Godwin (ankle) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

On Monday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Godwin wouldn't participate in team drills at the start of training camp, but he won't take part in any on-field work as he continues his recovery from the dislocated left ankle that he suffered Week 7 of last season. Coach Todd Bowles told Stroud in early June that the team was "hopeful" Godwin will be healthy by Week 1, which is six-and-a-half weeks from now (Sunday, Sept. 7 in Atlanta). Prior to the injury, Godwin had put together a sterling 50-576-5 line on 62 targets in seven contests, and he re-signed with Tampa Bay this offseason via a three-year, $66 million contract.