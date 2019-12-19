Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Officially out for Week 16
Coach Bruce Arians ruled Godwin (hamstring) out for Saturday's game against the Texans, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The news comes as no real surprise after Arians indicated after last week's win over the Lions that Godwin's hamstring injury was similar to the one suffered the prior week by Mike Evans, who was ultimately moved to injured reserve Wednesday. For now, the Buccaneers will take a wait-and-see approach with Godwin for the Dec. 29 regular-season finale against the Falcons, but the third-year wideout's absence for Week 16 will loom large. Along with Godwin and Evans, the Buccaneers' receiving corps will also be missing rookie Scott Miller (hamstring), who was placed on IR earlier this week. Expect wideouts Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson, tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate and running backs Dare Ogunbowale and Ronald Jones to operate as Jameis Winston's main weapons in the passing game.
